Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week Honours Women In Science

New Delhi: As part of the Sweden-India Nobel Memorial Week 2020, the Embassy of Sweden in India has organised a virtual event celebrating women scientists and entrepreneurs from both the countries.

The event, ''SHE STEM: Women Leading the Way'', was attended by nearly 5,000 people on Monday, according to the organisers.

Held in collaboration with the ''Atal Innovation Mission'', the government of India''s flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, it honoured women working to bring cutting-edge Science and Technology to global sustainability efforts.

"The factors for bringing in this change are to fight the stereotyping, discrimination and gender inequality which still marks the lives of several girls around the world. Sweden''s Feminist Foreign Policy seeks to be a transformative agenda that influences certain changes and structures. And enhance the visibility of women in different fields, especially STEM," said Ann Bernes, Swedish Ambassador for Gender Equality and Coordinator of Feminist Foreign Policy.

It featured a ''Sustainability Science Talk'' by Dr Beatrice Crona, deputy science director at Stockholm Resilience Centre, who discussed the impact of climate change and the connection between climate change and gender.

Bernes emphasised on the need for more women representation in the field of environmental studies and climate change. She also referred to a data claiming that "women are more willing to work on climate change in comparison to men".

Department of Biotechnology Secretary Dr Renu Swarup, who was also present at the event, congratulated the entire team for setting the stage for the "right discussions" to take place and said the "whole area of gender diversity holds a lot of importance in terms of sustainability, science and technology contributions, etc". "The whole idea of having the ''SHE STEM'' summit is so interesting because the whole area of gender diversity holds a lot of importance in terms of sustainability, science and technology contributions, etc. In such a sustainable future discussion and scenario, it''s very important to position gender diversity overall and bring it to the centre stage," she added.

The event also witnessed a panel discussion by noted women personalities including the likes of Helena Samsioe, CEO and founder of Globhe; Linnéa Kornehed, CMO and co-founder of Einride; Dr Sunita Narain, director general of Centre for Science and Environment; and Sanskriti Dawle, founder and CEO of Bell Labs.

The discussion, which majorly revolved around topics like the ''importance of women representation in STEM'', the ''challenges they have individually faced in their own fields'' and ''how they can further this noble cause of gender equality'', was followed by an interactive session with students. —PTI