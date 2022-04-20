Sweater Purchasing For Students Going On In Transparent Manner: UP Govt

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government claims that purchase of sweaters for students of state-run schools is going on in a transparent manner through GeM portal because of which government has been able to procure good quality product at cheap rate and thus was able to save money.

"Purchase of sweaters is complete in 51 districts and in some of these districts even distribution has started. So far over 10 lakh sweaters have been distributed," government spokesman said in a written statement here on Friday. He said that after government decision to provide sweaters free of cost to the students tenders were floated through the GeM portal. Government had set Rs 200 per sweater. "Because of this GeM portal the state government was able to procure good quality sweater at a cheaper rate," the spokesman said. Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is a one stop portal to facilitate online procurement of common use Goods and Services required by various government Departments, Organizations / PSUs. GeM aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement.

The government had issued an order on August 16 regarding purchase of sweaters for the students of state-run schools. The distribution was to be carried out in 1.6 lakh schools by October 31. Around 1.57 crore students are likely stand benefitted. Some reports say that many students have failed to get sweaters even after the prescribed limit. UNI