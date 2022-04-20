Swatrantra Deo Singh, New UP BJP President

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Swatrantra Deo Singh has been appointed new BJP state president with immediate effect.

The appointment was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement here on Tuesday. Swatratra (55) will replace Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, who has been made Union Minister. The new state president, an organisation man of the party and a native of Mirzapur, is from the backward Kurmi community and has worked extensively in Bundelkhand region. He was the state president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls he was in charge of Madhya Pradesh.

UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath along with all his ministerial colleagues has welcomed the decision to appoint of Mr Singh.

Meanwhile, state BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak has welcomed the party to appoint Swatrantra Deo Singh as the state party president. "The vast experience of Mr Singh will strengthen the party base and his attachment with the youths certainly give an edge," BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak said. UNI