Swatantra Dev quits as leader UP Council, Keshav Maurya new leader

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP state president and minister for Jal Shakti Swatantra Dev Singh has resigned as leader of Legislative Council.

Sources said that he had resigned from the post, citing pre-occupation with his ministerial duties.

The office of the principal secretary of the Legislative Council also confirmed it. Deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya will be the new leader of the house.

However, the official confirmation of the resignation is yet to be received. Swatantra Dev Singh is on a tour of Bundelkhand.

He had earlier resigned from the post of UP state president.

