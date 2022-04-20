Swarda Thigale enters 'Savdhaan India F.I.R' series as a cop

Mumbai: Actress Swarda Thigale will play a cop in "Savdhaan India F.I.R".

The concept of the show is pitched with the tagline 'Crime Ka Bura Time Shuru Abb Se', and it showcases stories from the perspective of the police. Makers have decided to bring in new episodes.

With the show going on air with fresh episodes, the makers have roped in Swarda.

"I feel great to have got the opportunity to work on 'Savdhaan India F.I.R' series. It's a show that has been reaching the masses to create awareness," she said.

"I was eagerly waiting for the shoot to start as I was missing going on set and working on different characters. When I actually came on set, I got a bit scared as in how will I take care of social distancing and safety precautions. I then saw the way our production team was taking care of everything. They have arranged for sanitising rooms and washrooms after every two to three hours. I'm glad that I've resumed shooting to entertain people and all my fans," she added about working in the Star Bharat show

–IANS