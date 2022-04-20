Swaraj India to be part of Bharat bandh on Sep 27

Kolkata (The Hawk): Swaraj India has extended its solidarity for the nationwide call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha for Bharat bandh on September 27.

The bandh will see the participation of farmers, workers, traders, government employees, students, youth, women and all sections of the common people from every corner of the nation. Jai Kisan Andolan, an independent farmers’ organization, supported by Swaraj India, has played a crucial role in the ongoing farm movement since the anti-farmer laws were first brought in as ordinances by the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Conveying the party’s decision to officially endorse Bharat Bandh, Swaraj India president Christina Samy said, “For the last 10 months farmers have been sitting at the borders of Delhi in protest against the unjust laws. Farmers have endured extreme suffering, while the government remained unwilling to even start the dialogue. Over 630 farmers have died since the movement began. The Modi government’s cruel and inhuman treatment of the farmers is highly reprehensible. Swaraj India continues to stand by the farm movement, and will join the Bharat Bandh with its full strength across the nation.”

Prof. Ajit Jha, presidium member, Swaraj India, said, “It is our firm belief that any government and any policy that is anti-farmer, is also anti-India. Swaraj India will join Jai Kisan Andolan, which has been leading the farm movement, along with the workers front All India Shramik Swaraj Kendra and its affiliated units to observe bandh in more than 12 states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh and also the Delhi protest morchas.”