Swaraj Abhiyan in SC seeking intervention in MGNREGA workers’ crisis

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Anti-corruption front Swaraj Abhiyan has filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court seeking directions from the central government to ensure adequate funding for the implementation of the 100-day work project and to pay all arrears within 30 days.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Swaraj Abhiyan has filed public interest litigation in the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the serious crisis of millions of workers.

Through the petition, the Swaraj Abhiyan has brought to the notice of the court the plight of millions of workers whose wages are in arrears due to inadequate allocation of funds by the central government. The court was also told that billions of workers across the country have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic and unplanned lockdowns by the Centre and MGNREGA has become the only source of livelihood for them.

Unfortunately, instead of supporting the poor, the central government has reduced its budget by Rs 36,000 crore (from Rs 1,10,000 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 63,000 crore in 2021-22). Out of this reduced budget, Rs 17,000 crore has been spent to pay last year’s arrears and the remaining amount has been exhausted by October 2021. There are still five months left but no money to pay the wages, Swaraj Abhiyan has mentioned in its application.

As a result, wages of 70 lakh workers, amounting to Rs 1,121 crore, are still unpaid. One of the side effects of the government’s deliberate under-allocation of late wages to workers is that the demand for work has decreased as workers are forced to look out for other jobs at very low wages.

Employment in MGNREGA is a legal right of every rural family but this right has been severely hampered due to insufficient funding and irregular implementation, the application mentioned.

“Swaraj Abhiyan has appealed to the apex court in the PIL to direct the central government to ensure adequate funding for the implementation of MGNREGA, to meet the work demands and to provide unemployment benefits to those who have not found work within 15 days. All arrears should be paid within 30 days. A request has also been made to the central government for directions to provide additional 50 days work to each family,” said Avik Saha, general secretary of Swaraj Abhiyan.

The PIL is expected to be heard soon.

Debanjan Chakrabarti, secretary, West Bengal State committee, CITU regretted that the Centre is doing budgetary curtailment in every field. They are giving concessions to corporate houses. “We, from the farming as well as trade unions, had demanded 200 days of work instead of 100 days under NREGA. We had demanded Rs 327 as minimum wages,” said Chakrabarti.

CITU has also demanded that whatever work is being given in the villages, it should also be replicated in cities and will be part of a 2-day general strike by the labour unions in February 2022.

“As a result of the cut in the allocation, the 100-day work will get converted to 50-day work. After this, you will see that the minimum wages will also get reduced further. Instead of pulling people above the poverty line, this measure will push people further down the poverty line,” said the union leader.

Chakrabarti said that his experience has shown that the allotment of budget for infrastructure development is also not taking place, resulting in reduced manpower in other industries. We know around 70% of the population depends on agriculture and its ancillary activities. With this budgetary curtailment to MGNREGA, there would be no more guarantee that people in the villages will get two-square-meal a day.