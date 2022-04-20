Swara Bhasker uses social media to help the needy amid lockdown

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker is using social media to get in touch with stranded people, and helping them get home.

"I drove from Mumbai to Delhi when my mother fractured her shoulder and I felt very guilty about the fact that I was able to make the road trip but lakhs of Indians could not get to their homes," Swara said.

"So once I came to Delhi, I started collaborating with organisations and NGOs that have been working with certain leaders to send migrants home. I started collecting information via social media about who was stuck where, calling them and ensuring that they got seats on buses or trains that were leaving Delhi. It is completely a team effort and I''m humbled to see how hard people and on ground volunteers are working to make a difference," she added.

The actress helped 1350 migrants get tickets in Shramik special trains to send them home to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. She also distributed footwear to those who couldn''t afford it and distributed daily essentials to the migrants.

Last month, Swara travelled to Delhi from Mumbai after taking special permission when she got to know that her mother has suffered a fracture.

"I was very concerned when I learnt about my mother''s fall and the fracture to the right arm. My first impulse was to rush to Delhi....to look after my mom...but that was not possible due to the lockdown," Swara said at that time.

"So as soon as the process opened up, I applied for permission and travelled by road from Mumbai to Delhi. It was a very long journey, two days by road with an overnight halt. I had a safe journey albeit long and I''m very grateful to have been allowed to travel and to now be here with my mom.. if only to help her comb her hair and change clothes! I''ve gone through the necessary self isolation and home quarantine protocols," she added.

--IANS