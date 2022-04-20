Swara Bhasker discovered faith while shooting for ''Raanjhanaa''

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai''s "Raanjhanaa" was released seven years ago on June 21. Actress Swara Bhasker on Sunday recalled how she discovered faith while shooting for the film as she said she was never a "religious person."

"''Raanjhanaa'' was a truly special film that changed me in fundamental ways not just as a performer but as a person. In playing Bindiya I discovered a faith I never felt prior to that. I was never a religious person but Bindiya is very religious and has a lot of faith," Swara said.

"Raanjhanaa" was small town love story set in Varanasi. The film saw Swara play the role of Bindiya, who was the childhood friend of male protaganist Kundan played by south star Dhanush and was also in love with him.

She reminisced about shooting around temples in Benares.

"We were shooting in Benaras, surrounded by temples and I remember going to Kaashi Vishwanathji for the first time with Dhanush. I distinctly felt almost an awakening of some sort and ever since I''ve always had a deep bond with Benaras and Kashi Vishwanath ji. I became spiritual and discovered faith. Playing Bindiya changed me."

Swara said that "Raanjhanaa" will always remain a special film for her.

"Raanjhanaa" also stars Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. The film is about a small town boy essayed by Dhanush, who wants to break though the class divide to gain approval from his childhood sweetheart Zoya played by Sonam.

--IANS