Swami Vivekananda is an ideal Role Model for Youth: Vice Chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Presiding over a program, Vice Chancellor of J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA , Prof. Dinesh Kumar said that Swami Vivekananda is the youth icon in India and his life is an ideal role model for the younger generation. The younger generation should take inspiration from his life, he added.

The Vivekananda Manch of J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad organized an online seminar on the occasion of 'Universal Brotherhood Day' commemorate the historic speech delivered by great Indian thinker Swami Vivekananda in Chicago, USA in 1893.

Senior social activist Vijay Kumar was the keynote speaker in this program and made the young generation aware of the relevance of values, teachings and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda in the present scenario.

A website of Vivekananda Manch was also launched during the program which aims to promote social activities being carried out by the Manch.

A competition of Article Writing and Poster Making on the theme of the program was also organized in which Prachi from Delhi University won first prize in Article Writing competition. Anurag and Abhishek from J.C. Bose University got second and third positions, respectively. Similarly, Mansi from J.C. Bose University got the first position while Niharika from Margarita College and Reena from Delhi University secured second and third positions, respectively.

The University, which came into existence in 1969 as an Indo-German diploma Institute famously known as YMCA Institute of Engineering and upgraded to the level of University in the year 2009, will celebrate its 52nd Foundation Day and 12th University Day on September 16, 2020. On the Foundation Day, University will felicitate its silver jubilee employees who have completed 25 years of service with the University.

While giving information to this effect, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar said that the University has a long and cherished tradition of recognizing its employees for outstanding merit and years of service. The University has recently completed its 50 years as an Institution and celebrated the year 2019 as Golden Jubilee Year. The University has achieved many milestones during the last couple of years which include recognition and accreditation by various national agencies, recruitment of new staff, academic growth, and infrastructural development. Foundation Day is an important occasion to celebrate these achievements and a day to introspect the present status of the institute and plan for the future, he added.

Dean Student Welfare Dr. Lakhwinder Singh told that the University has lined up a series of activities to mark the occasion. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, all the activities will be held in digital mode. However, a small function will be organized in the University premise with limited gathering by maintaining social distancing and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) norms as prescribed by the Government.

Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University Prof. Yogesh Singh will be the Chief Guest in the Foundation Day ceremony. The former Vice Chancellor Dr. Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Karan Singh Yadava, the former Director-Principal of erstwhile YMCA Institute of Engineering Dr. Ashok Kumar Arora and former Registrar Dr. (Mrs) Shimla will be the Guests of honour in the program which will be presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar, he added. (JMT-INF ).