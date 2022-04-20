Swami Vivekananda Birth Anniversary celebrated at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies(ICSVS), Panjab University, Chandigarh celebrated birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda in collaboration with Ankur School, Panjab University Chandigarh, today. The celebration started with the massive cleanliness drive organised in the centre by students and staff of ICSVS.

Prof Renu Thakur, Coordinator, ICSVS highlighted the teachings of Swami Vivekanand ji. She informed that Swami Vivekanand's birth anniversary is celebrated as a National Youth Day in India and his life is a great message to the youth of the country. On this day, the youth is expected to rise to the values, principles and beliefs that this great monk lived and practiced, she informed. She further informed that the main objective of celebrating this day as national youth day is to promote rational thinking among the youth who is future of India. Swami ji attempted to combine Indian spirituality with the material progress of the western world. Self perfection and service were two ideals of Swami ji. India being the youngest nation in the world with 65% population under 35 years of age, needs to emulate his teachings, she informed. She further stated that Swami Vivekanand Ji gave message to youth that they should set high goals and strive hard to achieve the same. Mental and physical energy both are essential for the youth to have muscles of iron and nerves of steel, she informed.

Prof. Devinder Singh, Dept. of Laws, Coordinator Dr. B.R. Ambedkar centre and Secretary to Vice Chancellor, PU appreciated the efforts of ICSVS in organising this event in collaboration with the Ankur School, PU. He highlighted the relevance of the teachings of Swami Vivekananda in the present times.

Ms. Aarzoo Gupta, Clinical Psychologist, GMCH 32, Chandigarh stressed that youth should be encouraged to remain engaged in different kind of activities so that they do not feel depressed. She said that the parents and teachers should remain vigilant in identifying stress of any kind among children and should take care that stress should not become distress and lead to disease disorder. She further stated that with the support of family, teachers and society we can save our young mind from getting depressed. Healthy youth will be an asset for our nation, she informed.

The second session of the program started with the address of Dr.Parminder Duggal, Principal Ankur School Panjab University Chandigarh. She highlighted the importance of teachings of Swami Vivekananda in grooming young children. The students of the Ankur School displayed Yogic Asanas to the participants. It was a visual treat for all. The participants appreciated the efforts of young children and their instructor Mr.Saurabh Malik. Mr Varun, an artist gifted a portrait of Swami Vivekananda ji to the ICSVS which was received by Dr. Devinder Singh. Dr Monika Agarwal conducted the proceedings.



