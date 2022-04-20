Swadeshi Tattva Organics Launches It's Product In Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): Swadeshi Tattva Organics launched its product range in Dehradun. Swadeshi Tattva Organics is bringing a new opportunity for strengthening the economy of Uttarakhandi farmers. It's a brand of Himalaya's flourished from land of Uttarakhand, which is precisely working on AYURVEDA, HOME ESSENTIAL, COSMETICS, HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS & other such FMCG products, which are necessary for daily needs.Padma Bhushan & Padma Dr. Shri Anil Joshi, founder of HESCO will be the chief guest of this launch program.Director CMI Hospital and Chairman Uttarakhand Minority Commission Mr. R.K Jain, State Vice President Kissan Morcha Mr. Joginder Singh Pundir, Co-Founder CMI Hospital Dr. Mahesh Kuriyal and Managing Director State Organic Board Mr. Vinay Bharti will be present as Guest of Honour.

The brand is promoted by a women entrepreneur, Mrs. Anjali Anthwal, Mentor & Founder, Swadeshi Tattva Organics, Dehradun. She has deep sense of responsibility for Himalayas and its people. Addressing to media she said "All the products are very reasonable and pocket friendly also holding great health benefits. Swadeshi Tattva Organics is a brand of Himalayas, flourished from land of Uttarakhand, which works on AYURVEDA, HOME ESSENTIAL, COSMETICS, and HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS & FMCG products. Mankind and love for Himalayas has always been the driving force of our business from the day of its inception. Our team has done an outstanding job in a very short span of time in developing a range of products, crafted with care and passion blended with authenticity of AYURVEDA. Mission – "Swavlambi Uttarakhand" is a joint dream of Swadeshi Tattva Organics with Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO). Swadeshi Tattva Organics came up with a "Collaborative Industrial Revolution Model" of "from farm to fork", wherein an ordinary Himalayan farmer is converted into a self-dependant entrepreneur with his own industrial set up. Swadeshi Tattva organics gives a marketable platform to all the agro products grown or manufactured in Himalayan Region especially from Uttarakhand."

Padma Bhushan & Padma Dr. Shri Anil Joshi, founder of HESCOsaid "There has always been anguish among people of the Himalayas and mountains that the benefits of its resources have not been reached to them in the right way. Perhaps more important in this context is that we have not been able to reach such a brand till date, which we consider to be our big local brand which has collective participation, some discussion about it and as I have always said many times that now is the time to create products with the participation of villages in the Himalayas and mountains. One such collective effort is in our midst today, and its basic objective is to envision a collective industry connecting far-flung home villages in a decentralized manner. This is definitely an early initiative and to some extent the results have also started to improve. We want to play a pivotal role to connect more and more people to this industry. Our different social groups working in remote areas for economic betterment for rural villagers, whether Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Chakrata or other places in mountains; are in touch with them. We have initially had two rounds of talks with them to join such industries. They are very happy to know that they can be part of such industry where they are equally partner with organization. I am pretty much sure that connecting the people to this industrial revolution which I have also dreamed to connect people with decentralize development and like our prime minister "ATMNIRBHAR" campaign where he emphasis on self-reliance. It is a small step towards socio economic development. We also want to take advantage of your presence and your discussions to help it to reach in the middle of all the people in far flung areas, where we have not reached. I firmly believe that this will create an industry for all of us, through us, in which we will be equal partners and certainly we will also feel our self-esteem in it. With all the people making this debut, I am very excited that such an industry has been conceived and launched by all of us today. And because Himalaya University and HESCO are the training partners to the farmers, industrialists and entrepreneurs who are connecting the whole Himalayan Region in "Unified Himalayan Mission", we are aiming for best outcomes with from this venture."

Swadeshi Tattva Organics is nurtured by research & development of Himalaya Ayurvedic Evam Prakertic Chikitsa Sansthan. Under the leadership of Dr. Vinod P. upadhyay a senior 3rd generation ayurveda acharya, where Himalaya Ayurvedic Evam Prakertic Chikitsa Sansthan is providing all technological & infrastructure back up to create a wellness & beneficial products for human beings which is promoted by Swadeshi Tattva. Himalaya and Ayurveda is the base of the philosophy of development of Uttarakhand state by converting it into a mass producer of all Ayurvedic products and major prepared /packaged food products.