Swadeshi Jagran Manch for legislation against 'Halal brand'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala unit of Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has called upon the Central government to bring in a legislation to ban quality control, certification and marketing in the name of religious beliefs.

The SJM, in a statement here following a virtual conference, said it is unconstitutional for different sections to bring in different product certification systems.

"Halal certification is enforced when food is exported to Islamic countries due to the compulsions of the government in that country. The need for the same in India will be tantamount to the creation of parallel systems within the country, which we will oppose at any cost," Ranjith Karthikeyan, Chartered Accountant and State Convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Kerala unit, told IANS.





The SJM said those who market Swadeshi goods will have to see the emergence of different types of certifications as a transition to foreign systems.

Karthikeyan further said: "It is not acceptable for a category of food products to become foreign. Also, it is not acceptable to give religious preference to food items made under the same law."

"The claim that Muslims should not eat food prepared by non Muslims should be seen as another form of untouchability and is not at all acceptable, we have already forwarded the resolution to the central government," he added.

—IANS