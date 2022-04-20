Swachta Abhiyan By NSS, Panjab Varsity

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of NSS, Panjab University in collaboration with Boys and Girls Hostels No.8 organized a SWACHTA ABHIYAAN programme today at park opposite T-II type Houses, Sector-25, Panjab University Chandigarh. Dr. Tilak Raj, University Business School, Dr. Vishal Sharma, GH-8 warden, Dr. Simran Kaur, GH-8 Warden, Dr. Vivek Kumar, Chairperson, Centre for Medical Physics, Dr. Navneet Kaur, Deptt. of Geography, Dr. Anuj Kumar, Computer Department, Dr. Rajesh and NSS volunteers have participated in this program.

Dr. Tilak Raj informed that the main objective of cleanliness campaign of Swachta Abhiyan is a step towards a cleaner, safer, and greener Panjab University. We can be fit physically and mentally by adopting. It is everybody's responsibility and one should keep themselves and their surroundings clean and hygienic.