Swachhta Marathon In UP On October 2

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP will organise a 'Swachhta' marathon across the state on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi.

The marathon will be held from 8 am to 10 am, a statement issued by the party said.

"In all the programmes that will be held on October 2, ministers, members of Parliament and members of UP Assembly will be present as chief guest," Virendra Tiwari, co-ordinator of the marathon, said in the statement. The marathon will be held in 653 wards of nagar nigams and nagar palikas, as well as 8,500 nagar panchayat wards throughout UP, he said. "Through the marathon, awareness about cleanliness will be inculcated among the public," he said.