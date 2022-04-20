Swachhta Hi Sewa Rally At Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Swachta Hi Sewa rally was flagged off at Military Station Pithoragarh By Offg Cdr, Inf Brigade, Col Bhupesh Hada on 17th Sep 2017.

The event was attended by Officers, JCOs and jawans of all units in the Station. During the event all ranks were conveyed the relevance of the Swachta Abhiyan and the importance of a clean biosphere.

All ranks took a pledge to keep their Unit, Cantt and Surroundings clean and spread the message of Swachh Bharat everywhere. The vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be taken forward to the remotest of areas over a period of next two week by the units and the formation.