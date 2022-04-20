Swachh Bharat Best Guarantee Against Diseases: PM

Haridwar: Batting for his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Prime Minister Modi today urged the nation to focus on preventive health measures, saying that cleanliness was the best guarantee against diseases. 'Preventive health measures ka sabse sasta vikalp swachhata hai' (Best alternative to the preventive health measures is cleanliness), he said, while inaugurating the Patanjali Research Institute at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Pointing out to the fact that foreign countries were much aware of and sensitive towards Ayurveda, holistic healing and preventive health measures, he said it was unfortunate that in India not much attention had so far been paid to these systems which were the works of "our own Rishis and Munis centuries ago.'' Mr Modi also spoke on the packaging and presentation of the Ayurvedic products saying that it would be a key factor in the acceptance of Ayurveda. Praising the role of children in the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, he said he had greater faith in the young generation when it came to making India cleaner. The Prime Minister mentioned Yoga to be an important attraction of India to the world. "Wherever I go, I find Yoga to be a topic of discussion everywhere,'' he said. The Prime Minister concluded by deeply thanking Baba Ramdev for taking Yoga to every household and for inviting him. Earlier, he praised Baba Ramdev for his vision in establishing the Patanjali Institute. "It is an honour for me to inaugurate this research centre,'' he said. Mr Ramdev in his welcome remark, showered praise on the Prime Minister, saying "Ek Yogi Pradhanmantri ne ab ek Yogi ko mukhyamantri bana diya hai, ab desh ke ache din ane waale hain'' (A Yogi PM has made a Yogi the Chief Minister. Now, the country can look forward to good days), he said. UNI