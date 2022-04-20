Swacch Bharat Mission Has Become A National Movement: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Swacch Bharat Mission has become the national movement and it could became the basis of fundamental changes in the country. He said that all stake holders will have to come forward and perform their role in effective manner for the all out success of the sanitation programme.

Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday distributed awards to the urban Local bodies who were declared winner in ``Swacch ward competition' organized by the urban development department from November 15 to December 15. The award were distributed to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which was celebrated as ``good governance day''.

In Nagar nigam category ward number 44 of Agra nagar nigam Katra Fulela, Gajraula nagar palika parishad category were declared the cleanest areas of the state. In Nagar panchyat category, Swami bagh nagar panchyat of Agra district was also awarded. The district magistrates of Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Farukhabad, Jhansi and Shahjahanpur were also awarded for making strenuous efforts for maintaining sanitation in their respective districts.

``The landscape of urban Uttar Pradesh will undergo a sea change of the problems like sanitation, solid waste management and disposal, clean drinking water, drainage system are fixed'' said the CM adding ``the city mayors and chairman of municipal bodies should tour their respective towns for one hour every day and should monitor the performance of the public amenities''.

Asking the people to make sanitation as integral part of their daily lives Yogi Adityanath said ``even the birds and animal hate insanitation and human being should also not ignore sanitation which is the creature of the divine''. He said insanitation and filth leads to disease taking huge toll of human lives every year.

Referring to the vector and contagious disease in Gorakhpur and neighboring districts of eastern UP chief minister said that ``sanitation campaign, availability of clean drinking water and immunization campaign played an effective role in curbing the menace of epidemic''. He said the efforts of the state government for ensuring sanitation in these districts have resulted in sharp drop in the number of causalities every year. Yogi Adityanath said `Swacch Bharat mission' is one of the many schemes launched by the prime minister narendra Modi for the benefit of all sections of the society without any discrimination.

The urban development minister Suresh Khanna in his address said that a sanitation survey will be conducted across the state from January 4 to January 31. He said in the swacch ward competition 44 urban local bodies were awarded which includes 12 nagar nigam, 18 nagar palika parishad, and 14 nagar panchyat. UNI