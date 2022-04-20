SW Monsoon Covers Entire Country, 12 Days Ahead Of Its Normal Date: IMD

Dehradun: The Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on June 26, 12 days before the normal date of coverage, as some regions received heavy downpour, informed Sati Devi, Senior Scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"If we look at the North-Eastern part of India, so far less rainfall has occurred. From the past 2-3 days, the temperature is also high along with humidity," Devi said while speaking to ANI.

However, the West Coast has received substantial amount of rains in the last 2-3 days, Devi further stated and added that "Konkan Goa coast has witnessed a good amount of downpour till today."

Also, according to the MeT department, Mumbai is likely to receive more heavy rains in the coming days.

Few parts of Gujarat, as well as Delhi, are also likely to be battered by heavy rains today.

The MeT department has further predicted that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Strong winds are also very likely over south-west, west-central and east-central the Arabian Sea and Maharashtra coast and very likely over the central Bay of Bengal. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea over these areas. ANI