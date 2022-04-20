Svelte Rakhee (Gulzar) For BJP

New Delhi (The Hawk): That perennial svelte "Sharmeelee" "Ek Rishtaa" "Baarood" Rakhee Gulzar now for/in BJP whole heartedly engaged in taking quick to-do electoral lessons from BJP bigwigs for her to-be whole time electioneering for the party in the netire West Bengal state for the coming West Bengal Assembly Elections. Fluent in Bengali --- her mother tongue --- she is claimed to be smoothening her Bengali which she of course is extremely easy with except for fine tuning some typical current parlance in vogue in that state with which she may not be fully conversant with. To re-establish herself in that state --- she is now firmly Mumbai based --- she has even contacted her kith and kin in her birth-town Ranaghat, municipality in Nadia district in the state of West Bengal. It is the headquarters of the Ranaghat subdivision. It is on the Churni River, 74 kilometres north of Kolkata. It is compact but one of the densely populated cities of West Bengal. It is known for its handloom industry, various types of flowers and floriculture and a flower market. The cat-eyed ravishing Rakhee still oozing twinkle unabashedly says: "My reward is when people come up to me even now and say they recognise me…I am just a point in this vast ocean of people in this countryand such diverse milieu…Really unbelievable to me…I am now even more amazed that the BJP thinks I am still successfully capable of cajoling, coaxing and persuading the all round alert people of West Bengal to lend support to the BJP and vote for them in the next Assembly Elections in the state."

The mega million $ movie star recently emerged from hibernation for 'Nirbon', premiered at the Kolkata International Film Festival and later commercially and was an all time hit by all accounts. …BJP mandarins, lieutanants, high command picked up from there and approached her all out for her 'entanglement' with the BJP and she agreed. Apparently, according to her commitment --- fully agreed with by the BJP --- that she would only revolve around development issues and will not speak anything against any one or any other party or combinations. She will only be for, by and of development of West Bengal and may be, united Bengal, Bangladesh etc taken in.

Self-claimed septuagenarian, 72-year-old movie star's career stretched from the late 1960s till the '90s in Hindi and Bengali productions. …Now she appears on the screen these days, it's considered a momentous event.

Rakhee was last seen in Rituparno Ghosh's Bengali-language Shubho Mahurat in 2003, playing Kolkata's version of Miss Marple. For her comeback, she chose another Bengali movie: Gautam Halder's Nirbon. The film has been nearly eight years in the making, and its launch is being championed by its lead actress with the enthusiasm of a debutante."I am the mascot of the film, and I will go wherever it is being shown," Rakhee declared. The first stop is the Kolkata International Film Festival (November 8-19), followed by a screening at the International Film Festival of India in Goa later in the month. In the film about communal and inter-caste harmony, Rakhee plays the 70-year-old widow Bijobala who gets entangled with a pair of new tenants. …This is exactly where comes BJP making her of It, by It, for It whole heartedly. Gambling on her, the BJP Think Tank-cum-High Command zeroed in on Rakhee who, reportedly, after after mildpersuasion, convincing succeeded in 'roping in Rakhee in the BJP fold'. She now is awaited to pronounce her BJP-association any time now… That's Impeccably Immaculately Svelte Rakhee (Gulzar) For BJP as the Latter Now will Benefit By Leaps and Bounds All throughout the State unhindered.

—The Hawk News