Suvendu saga continues as he says, 'not possible to continue, forgive me'

Kolkata (The Hawk): Call it a mystery or a jigsaw puzzle, the saga of TMC MLA and former minister Suvendu Adhikari seems never ending.



The Jangalmahal strongman through an SMS informed party MP Sugata Roy on Wednesday: "not possible to continue, forgive me". The news of the message came just 16 hours after the Trinamool Congress informed that "all problems" with Adhikari has been "sorted". Yesterday evening, young party MP Abhishek Banerjee and election strategist Prashant Kishor had met Adhikari for two hours, which also included MPs Saugata Roy and Sudip Bandopadhyay.

After the newsbreak of the missive from the former transport minister Roy looked crestfallen as he said, "I have communicated to you truthfully whatever happened at the meeting, last evening and what was decided in the presence of five people. If there is any change of mind on the part of Suvendu, it is for him to decide and communicate to you."

There had been speculations since the beginning of last month when the supporters of Adhikari (still a minister then) organised rallies in and around west Midnapore with posters which had the face of Suvendu Adhikari but did not mention TMC. Instead it read 'dadar anugami' (followers of elder brother). The posters raised eyebrows not only in the districts but also in the mandarins of power in Kolkata. Suvendu Adhikari, though, refused to make any political comment and only asked for support from his supporters.

Everyone in political circles discussed if the powerful MLA, who holds sway in both east and west Midnapore, apart from nearby districts Purulia and Bankura, would defect to the BJP or Congress.

After Adhikari's SMS on Wednesday it has become almost clear that the MLA is not willing to stay within the party. Political pundits are busy reading between the lines to gauge if the leader would either join any party or fight the election under an independent banner.

Reading the developments, BJP's nation general secretary and the person in charge of Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said, "There was no chance of a rapprochement. The issue with Suvendu was of corruption inside the party, about the tainted people in the party, who were being shielded by Abhishek. There is no one in the party, who can point fingers at Abhishek."

Young Congress leader Rohan Mitra, son of former state president, Soumen Mitra, said, "I'm learning the ropes. I am young and learning how one has to market ones position in the party. It is a lesson to all young politicians. It is amusing to see how he has put everyone in the ruling party in discomfiture. I felt really sad when I saw Saugata Roy today in the television screens. He felt crestfallen. It is now ample clear that it will be impossible for the party to keep Adhikari in the fold. His father and brothers are still with the TMC. But I have all along believed that the Adhikari family has never practiced the RSS or BJP brand of politics, so if he is leaving TMC he should join Congress. He has been associated with the Congress party earlier. I'm at a loss to fathom why would he join BJP?"

Political observer Udayan Bandhopadhyay said that there are bigger issues that need to be addressed.

"There is no doubt that Suvendu Adhikari is an astute politician, but everyone should focus on the hazards that we are going through now. Political defections are nothing new. There are bigger issues concerning the state and country than defections," said Bandhopadhyay.

Senior Left Front leader and Politburo member Sujan Chakraborty said that this is all a drama. "No matter what happens, people are aware of the true colour of both the TMC and the BJP. Even as the drama over defection continues, people know who their real friends are," claimed the senior Politburo member.

We are sure the SMS is not the end of this drama. There are many more acts to be played in this magnum opus.







