Suvendu Adhikari thanks PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman for release of Rs 10,692 crore to West Bengal

Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari appreciates PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for the substantial tax devolution grant to West Bengal, enhancing the state's social welfare and infrastructure projects.

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for releasing Rs 10,692 crore as tax devolution to the state.

The Union government on Friday said it has authorised the release of two instalments of tax devolution amounting to Rs 1.42 lakh crore to all 28 states for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/trinamool-congress-attacks-centre-ahead-of-pm-modi-visit-to-west-bengal



As per the data made available by the Centre, West Bengal received Rs 10,692 crore, the fourth highest among the states after Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.



"I wholeheartedly thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for providing the much-needed boost to the state of West Bengal," Adhikari, the BJP MLA from Nandigram, said in a social media post.

The Union government said that this release is in addition to the tax devolution of an instalment of Rs 71,061 crore already made on February 12.



With this release, states have received a total of three instalments of tax devolution in February 2024, it said.

—PTI