Suspicious Device Found In Noida Sector 63

Gautam Buddh Nagar: A suspicious device was found in Sector 63 area of Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, said the police. Alok Singh, Police Commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar said "We cordoned off the area. Teams reached there. Prima facie, it appears to be neither an explosive nor a detonator." The police ascertained that it did not contain any explosives or detonators. —ANI