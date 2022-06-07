Suspensions bridge built in Dwaliesera of Kali river will connect India & Nepal.

Prem Prakash Upadhyay





Dharchula / Pithoragarh (The Hawk): Nepal is building two new bridges over the Kali river to connect Darchula and Pithoragarh districts. With the construction of these bridges, the movement between India and Nepal will become easier. This will also strengthen the relationship between bread and daughter(रोटी-,बेटी का रिश्ता). At present there are eight bridges connecting India-Nepal in Pithoragarh district. These include Sitapul, Dharchula, Baluwakot, Jauljibi, Dauda, ​​Jhulaghat, Elagad, Dwaisera. Out of these, the Elagad and Dwalisera bridges were constructed by Nepal last year and the operation of these bridges has started recently. Now Nepal is building two more new bridges at places called Mal and Malghat. The bridge being built in Mal will connect Pangla in India. The second bridge will be built in Malghat, Nepal, this bridge will connect Gasku village in India with Nepal. Nepal has started work on these bridges. The citizens of Nepal will benefit more from the construction of these two bridges. People living in border villages enter into matrimonial relations in each other's countries. Due to the relationship between the two countries, there is constant movement between the two countries. Earlier, to connect India and Nepal, due to the limited number of bridges, people had to travel a distance of 10 to 12 km. Due to the absence of any bridge between Jauljibi and Jhulaghat for about 30 km, the people of Titri, Dwailsera, Pipli, Daura, Chakdwari etc. had to travel for miles or two to meet their relatives across Kali. Similarly, between Dharchula to Kalapani being the only Sitapul, a distance of more than 50 km had to be covered. People of Nepal depend on Indian markets for their daily needs. In such a situation, many times Nepalese travel to India with the help of wire or tube. In this case, the risk of accident remains. With the construction of bridges, people will no longer be forced to travel long distances or risk their lives. According to the Nepal District Administration, the construction of Jhulapuls in Mal and Malghat will be completed soon.