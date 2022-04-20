Suspense Over Who Would Lead SP MLAs In Assembly

Lucknow: After its shock defeat in the elections, there is much suspense on who the Samajwadi Party would choose as its Legislature Party leader, someone who would eventually become Leader of the Opposition in the UP Assembly.

Having emerged the largest opposition party with 47 MLAs, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has in this group, among others warring uncle Shiv Pal Yadav and Azam Khan, who was parliamentary affairs ministers in the outgoing government, as senior party MLAs.

Akhilesh, who is a member of the Upper House and did not contest the Uttar Pradesh elections this time, has called a meeting of newly elected legislators here tomorrow and after taking their views may take a final decision. After a bitter family feud which saw him taking charge of the party, Akhilesh had sidelined Shivpal and didnot even campaign for him.

Party sources said Akhilesh was unlikely to approve Shivpal's name for the post.

They said SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav might back Shivpal, his brother, but going by the past happenings, Akhilesh is unlikely to agree.

On his part, Shivpal has tweeted a video "hum ladengey aur milkar phir jeetengey (We will fight again and win together)". As far as Azam is concerned, he has sound knowledge of parliamentary affairs but many in the party doubt that he would be Akhilesh's choice.

As a member of Legislative Council, Akhikesh could take over as the LoP in the Upper House, replacing senior MLC Ahmed Hasan, who is presently holding the post. Soon after accepting defeat of his party, Akhilesh had promised to play the role of constructive opposition in the state and it would be first time when he will sit in the Opposition in the House.