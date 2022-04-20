Suspended UP inspector declared absconder in suicide case

Lucknow: A Lucknow court has declared three suspended Uttar Pradesh police personnel as absconders, one of whom is a former Mahoba superintendent of police, who is wanted in the case of abetment to suicide of a trader two months ago.

"The special court passed this order proclaiming then SP Manilal Patidar, inspector Devendra Shukla and constable Arun Yadav as absconders under the Code of Criminal Procedure," said Mahoba district Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam.

Indrakant Tripathi, 44, was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8, days after he levelled allegations of corruption against Patidar. Tripathi died on September 13.

On September 9, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect on corruption charges and a vigilance probe was ordered.

The trader's brother had alleged that Patidar demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from Tripathi and threatened to kill him or send him to jail in case of non-payment within a week.

An SIT, however, has concluded that Tripathi committed suicide. Patidar and others have been absconding since the incident.

