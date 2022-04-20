Suspended BSP MLAs meet Akhilesh, may join SP

Lucknow: About five MLAs suspended from the BSP in recent months met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, triggering speculation that they may join his party.

"The meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, which lasted for 15-20 minutes, witnessed discussions on the upcoming UP Assembly elections, and it was a nice meeting," Sushma Patel, MLA from Mungra Badshahpur assembly constituency in Jaunpur district told PTI.



When asked about the future course of action, Patel said, "Personally, I have made up my mind to join the Samajwadi Party."

At present, there are 18 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

—PTI