Suspected Criminal Arrested In UP's Jalaun

Lucknow: A man wanted in connection with a number of loot incidents was arrested by the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh police from Jalaun district, officials said on Monday.

He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. "Bhagwavendra Singh was arrested by a STF team from Madaripur road in Jalaun on Sunday. A country-made pistol and number of cartridges were recovered from his possession," a STF statement issued here said.

During interrogation, Singh told STF that he along with one Raghvendra Singh Barra, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, used to hide in Delhi and Gurgaon and was involved in criminal activities in Kanpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Kanur Dehat. An FIR has been lodged against Bhagvendra at Kalpi police station for possession of illegal arms, STF officials said. A number of cases of loot are pending against him at Jalaun and Kanpur dehat police station, they said. —PTI