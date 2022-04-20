Suspected Corona-Affected Woman Who Fled From B'luru Traced

Agra: Agra district authorities have managed to trace back a suspected case of coronavirus who fled from her Bengaluru home. The 25-year-old woman from Bangaluru was traced at her home in railway colony here on Friday. Her father had told health officials that she had taken a train to New Delhi.

Her disappearance caused panic, but under pressure from senior district officials, the truth was out. She was immediately taken to the isolation ward of the SN Medical College, where she is under treatment. Police officials said the woman had fled from Bangaluru, a few days ago, after her husband, working for the Google, tested positive for COVID-19. The couple had returned from Italy after a honeymoon, it is learnt. Meanwhile, railway authorities have asked her father and sister, not to report for duty for 14 days. The family of eight members is under strict watch. --IANS