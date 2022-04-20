    Menu
    Sushmita to beau Roman Shawl: I love you my tough guy

    April20/ 2022

    Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a video of herself along with her beau Roman Shawl, whom she lovingly calls "tough guy".

    Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the two performing couple''s yoga. She shared that the key to a stable relationship needs a balanced centre.

    "I love you my tough guy @rohmanshawl ''A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength & deep trust'' How symbolic this posture!!! #sharing #us #togetherness. I love you guys!! #fly," she wrote.

    Earlier last week, Sushmita completed 26 years of her Miss Universe win. She became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe at a glittering ceremony in the Philippines.

    Currently, Sushmita stays with her boyfriend and her adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

    --IANS

