Sushmita Sen regrets not working with Rituparno Ghosh

Kolkata: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is foraying into Bengali cinema with Srijit Mukherji's �Nirbaak�, on Wednesday said she "regrets" missing the opportunity to work with national award winning filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh. Ghosh, the maker of many acclaimed and award-winning films, died on May 30, 2013, following a heart attack. Quizzed about her late entry into Bengali films, the Bengali beauty told the media: "This will remain a regret. Ritu da, before he passed away, was discussing a film. He was coming to Bombay quite often. That was the film I would have done. But he left us before that happened and I will regret that." She said Ghosh was an honest person and filmmaker. "Not only as a human being and director, both, he was honest and he was my kind of person," Sushmita said. �Nirbaak� (which means speechless) also stars Jisshu Sengupta, actor-director Anjan Dutt and Ritwick Chakraborty. The film is slated to release on May 1 and its trailer has garnered more than 100,000 views since its release earlier this month.