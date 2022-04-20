Sushmita Sen found new meaning in motherhood with 'Aarya'

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen says her comeback show "Aarya" has reaffirmed her belief that being a mother is all about being a warrior and protecting your family.

The show has been reimagined in an animated clip, showing Sushmita in a warrior avatar fighting against her family -- which in a way sums up the story of the show. In the video, actor Sharad Kelkar narrates the story of Aarya as a warrior caught in the biggest dilemma of her life. The music has been composed by Dhruv Ghanekar.

"Aarya carries so much pain, but she internalises it all to fight and save her children against all odds. This reimagined animated video truly brings out the best of 'Aarya' and highlights her journey from being a mother to a warrior," she added.

Sharad said: "Lending my voice to bring alive a creative vision is always a big win for me! The way the story flows, one can literally feel Aarya's burden of making choices. When I was narrating this piece, it almost took my back to my time working on movies like 'Baahubali' - the grandeur and intensity of the narrative. The delivery in this was to be just as powerful and I wanted to make sure I made the same kind of impact with the viewer. This video is going to inspire the warrior within everyone!"

Creator Ram Madhvani added: "The Bhagavad Gita is one of the reasons behind the making of 'Aarya'. It is the value system of where Aarya stands and what helps us through life. Karm and Dharm are concepts and ways of living that we are dealing with everyday. Aarya faces them too, throughout the show and her dilemmas are shown through some of the philosophies of the Bhagavad Gita."

"Aarya" delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened. The Hotstar Specials show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

The show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama "Penoza".

—IANS