Sushma seeks people's feedback on new passport rules

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a feedback from the people on the new rules for applying for a passport.







СТWe have made significant changes in the Passport rules. I would like to have your feedback pl. #PassportRules(SIC)," she said in a tweet yesterday.







The new rules were announced by Minister of State for External Affairs Gen VK Singh here yesterday.





As part of new policy framework, the online Passport application form now requires the applicant to provide the name of father or mother or legal guardian, that is only one parent and not both," he added.

"In case of children not born out of wedlock, the applicant for the passport of such children should submit only Annexure-G while submitting the passport application".

The new norms also makes it clear that the government servants, who are not able to obtain the Identity Certificate along with No-Objection Certificate from their employer concerned and "intend to get the passport on urgent basis" can now get the passport by submitting a self-declaration.





Sadhus and sanyasis can henceforth apply for a passport with the name of their "spiritual Guru" mentioned in the passport application in lieu of their biological parents' name, Gen (Retd) VK Singh said here today.



However, such applications of sadhus or sanyasis would be accepted "provided the applicant has at least one public document such as Election Photo Identity card, PAN card, Aadhaar card wherein the name of the Guru has been recorded against the columns for parent's name".

The new norms would also address the concerns of the transgender applicants and the applicants or children who are born out of surrogate parents, he said.





