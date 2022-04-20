Sushma Group Launches First Residential Project In Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Punjab-based real estate developer has forayed into Himachal Pradesh by launching its first residential project Sushma Elementa in Kasauli, Solan district.

The project - spread over six acres - offers an ideal destination for holiday homes in Kasauli, a picturesque hill station in Solan district, which will be developed with an investment of Rs 50 crore, Sushma Group Executive Director Prateek Mittal said. Being constructed over a built-up area of 3,38,079 square feet, the project will offer 382 units of 1, 2 and 3 BHK apartments of size ranging from 630 to 1,335 square feet in 8 towers, he added. The possession will start from 2023-end after the construction of phase one of the project, he said, adding that the price starts from Rs 39.90 lakhs. Located at the height of 6,000 feet above sea level, all apartments in the project will be valley facing and will offer the most spectacular views of the valley from each room, Mittal said.

It is equipped with all the modern amenities and recreational activities, including gym, experience centre, library, kids rooms, media room, spa, sauna, entrance pavilion and sunset plaza to enjoy the sunset behind the mountains, he noted.

"A Punjab-based real estate developer Sushma Group is thrilled at the launch of our first project in Himachal Pradesh," Mittal said. Elementa is a one-of-its-kind project of the group''s leisure homes segment and the first project based on the concept of holiday homes, he added. —PTI