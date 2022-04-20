Sushil Modi slams Tejashwi's comments on vaccination drive

Patna: BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday slammed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for questioning the Covid vaccination programme.





Tejashwi Yadav had said that he will only take the vaccine only after 70 per cent of the vaccination programme would be completed in the country.





In response, Sushil Modi, in a series of tweets, said that Tejashwi Yadav has shown his political motive through his vaccine statement, and is running a political agenda just like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They are trying to defame the Central government's vaccination programme, he alleged.





He asked Tejashwi Yadav to clarify why his father, Lalu Prasad, and mother, Rabri Devi, had not taken Covid vaccine, and with the vaccination programme underway for last 6 months, why did Tejashwi Yada had not visited any vaccination centre.





"Some reports about human errors like in Chapra appeared before us. Apart from that, the vaccination programme is by and large running in smooth way," Sushil Modi said, citing the incident in which a nurse was purportedly seen injecting an empty syringe into the arm of a youth.





Noting that 30 crore population of the country and 1.5 crore in Bihar are taken the vaccines so far, he said that it was "extremely unfortunate" that leaders of opposition parties are not serious about vaccination.

—IANS

