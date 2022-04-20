Sushant Singh Rajput to visit Old Delhi Railway Station

New Delhi: A lover of history, actor Sushant Singh Rajput will on Friday make his trip to the capital more fruitful by visiting the Old Delhi Railyway Station to promote his forthcoming movie �Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!�. Sushant, who will be accompanied by the film's director Dibakar Banerjee, enjoys reading history and he likes to visit places of historical importance and other landmarks in the cities that he visits. "He is excited to visit the Old Delhi Railway Station," a source said. While he was supposed to attend a history lecture at University of Delhi on Thursday, he was unable to do so due to a strike there. Incidentally, in �Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!�, Sushant plays a history student. He was at the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week on Thursday to launch NOIR 43, a fashion line inspired by the crime drama, which is set in Kolkata in the year 1943. The film is slated to release on April 3. IANS