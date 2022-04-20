Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan Visit Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath: Bollywood actor Sushnat Singh Rajput and Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, who will be seen together in the upcoming film 'Kedarnath', recently visited Kedarnath temple to seek lord Shiva's blessings before their film goes on floors on September 3. The duo also posed with the army officials present there and was seen sporting haldi-kumkum on their forehead. While the 'Raabta' actor was at his casual in a plain T-shirt and jeans, Sara looked simple yet elegant in blue kurta with white salwar, and a black hoodie on top. 'Kedarnath', which is being directed by is set to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor, would mark the Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan.