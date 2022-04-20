Sushant Singh Rajput Planned To 'Propose' To Sara Ali Khan In Jan '19: SSR Farmhouse Manager

Mumbai: Reports have been doing the rounds that Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly dating his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan around the time the film released. Now, the caretaker of a farmhouse the late actor owned in Lonavala has claimed Sushant had plans to propose to Sara at the farmhouse in January 2019.



Raees, the caretaker of Sushant's Lonavala farmhouse from September 2018 till July this year even after his death, however said while speaking to IANS that he is not aware if the proposal that Sushant had in mind was for a wedding.

The caretaker added that Sara had been a regular at the place since 2018 but "never came to the farmhouse after January 2019".

"Sara Ali started visiting the farmhouse together with Sushant sir from 2018. They would stay at the farmhouse for three to four days whenever they came. After returning from their Thailand trip in December 2018, Sushant sir and Sara ma'am came directly to the farmhouse from the airport. They came at around 10 or 11 in the night. They were accompanied by a friend," Raees told IANS.

"Sara ma'am was very well-mannered. She didn't behave like an actress. She was so simple. She would address the farmhouse's domestic help as maushi (aunty), just as Sushant sir did, and she called me Raees bhai. She was very respectful towards Sushant sir's staff," he recalled about the "Kedarnath" actress.

Quizzed about the relationship between the two stars, Raees claimed that he had heard Sushant was planning to "propose" to Sara around his birthday on January 21, 2019. However, Raees says he is "not sure" if it was a "wedding proposal" or not.

"I remember Abbas bhai (Sushant's friend) told me to pack my bags for a trip to Daman on Sushant sir's birthday in January, 2019. It would always be my responsibility to take care of a car stuffed with his things, like telescope, music system, guitar etc. Wherever Sushant sir used to go, he would carry these things. We would usually carry these things in a mini tempo. Most probably, a programme of the Prime Minister was scheduled to take place around February in Daman. So, all the hotels were full, and we did not get rooms. So, our Daman trip did not happen," Raees recalled.

"Sushant sir was planning to propose to Sara ma'am during the Daman trip. He also wanted to give her a gift and had ordered something for her, but the trip didn't happen finally. After that, a trip to Kerala was being planned but that, too, got cancelled. Later, around February or March 2019, I heard that the two had broken up. Sara ma'am never came to the farmhouse after January 2019," recalled Raees.

Asked if Sushant was planning to propose marriage to Sara, Raees clarified: "I am not sure if it was a wedding proposal or not, because I had only overheard twoof Sushant sir's friends discussing that he was planning to give her a gift and propose to her. I don't know what the proposal was about." Raees revealed that Sushant was planning to stay in his farmhouse for two to three months starting March this year, but it never happened.

"Sushant sir had plans to come to the farmhouse in March before the lockdown began. He was planning to spend two to three months at the farmhouse and do some organic farming. I was sent a list of things necessary for his stay at the farmhouse and for farming by Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. However, the plan got cancelled. Groceries were also sent to the farmhouse from Mumbai. I don't remember the exact date. It was probably March 15 or 17. Sushant sir was expected to leave from Mumbai around 6 in the morning. But it suddenly got cancelled, and he didn't come," informed Raees.

With a heavy heart, the caretaker recalled that he has never ever had a boss like Sushant who would play cricket with him and other staff at the farmhouse, would eat whatever they cooked for themselves and treated them like family. Raees is deeply disturbed at Sushant's untimely demise and prays for his departed soul to rest in peace.

"I was waiting for him. How I wish sir would have arrived that day. How I wish sir would have been alive today. My heart breaks to think that he is no more. I still can't believe it," he added with pain in his voice. —IANS







