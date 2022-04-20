Sushant Singh Rajput Lookalike Sachin Tiwari To Star In Film 'Suicide Or Murder'

Mumbai: TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, who became a rage on social media for his uncanny resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput, has been roped in to play the lead role in Vijay Shekhar Gupta's production 'Suicide or Murder: A star was lost,' based on the life of the late Bollywood star.



Vijay Shekhar Gupta made the announcement on social media, alongside sharing the first poster of the movie. "A boy from a small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing @officialtiwarisachin _ as 'The Outsider' in #SuicideOrMurder," he wrote. Talking about the movie, Gupta earlier shared with indianexpress.com, "Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come to the industry to chase their dreams of making it big here end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns who don't have godfathers in Bollywood struggle."

Meanwhile, pictures and videos of Sachin Tiwari have been doing rounds on the internet for a while now, owing to his uncanny resemblance to Sushant.

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His brief Bollywood career of six years, starting from the urban multiplex hit Kai Po Che in 2013, to his final release, last year's bumper hit Chhichhore, had a healthy flow of box office successes, which also established him as a credible actor.