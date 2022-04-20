Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty moves SC, seeks transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty Wednesday, 29 July moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on.

The move came a day after Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought a stay on the probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput's father till disposal of her plea in the top court, the lawyer said.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the Singh's complaint on25 July under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Mumbai Police is already probing the alleged suicide case and has questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhattand Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Chakraborty has also recorded her statement.

In his complaint, Rajput's father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.

