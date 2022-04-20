Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan quizzed by ED

Mumbai : The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the case related to alleged money-laundering and embezzlement of funds from the bank accounts of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Monday recorded the statement of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan. Vijan produced the 2017 film Raabta, in which Sushant was paired opposite Kriti Sanon.

Vijan was summoned by ED officials to join investigations. The producer appeared before the agency on Monday and recorded his statement. Vijan arrived at around noon and was questioned for eight hours. He was allowed to leave for an hour for lunch. According to sources, ED officials mainly focussed on the remuneration given to Sushant Singh Rajput for the film. They also questioned Vijan if he had any other projects lined up with the late actor. According to sources, Vijan was to make two films with Sushant, but the second did not take off. ED officials questioned Vijan if any payments were made to the late actor for the second film.

The ED sources revealed that Vijan could be called again for questioning by the agency.

Some more filmmakers who had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput could be summoned by ED in coming days. ED is investigating the money-laundering angle as per the FIR which said that Rs 15 crore were embezzled from the late actor's accounts and then transferred to some suspicious accounts. Sushant';s father made the complaint in Patna's Rajiv Nagar Police Station. Rhea Chakraborty, her family members, Sushant's staff members Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have been named accused In the case.

__IANS