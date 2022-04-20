Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande break-up after 6 years!

Popular power couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande who have been together for six years have reportedly gone their separate ways. Yes, apparently Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput will no longer be together, as they have parted ways. The two met each other on the sets of the popular television serial Pavitra Rishta. They fell head over heals in love with each other and spent six long years together before breaking up. The couple also had plans to get married soon, after living together all these years. There were also some rumours that hinted that the two had already been hitched in a secret wedding, but the couple denied about the same.�Apparently the reason behind the break up is said to be the constant media attention on their relationship and Sushant regualrly being in spotlight after a streak of successful movies. The TOI report suggests that the couple could not spend much quality time together since Sushant was increasingly spending more tie focusing on his career with his bag-ful of movies. They mutually decided to go separate ways after their relationship suffered. Sushant appeared in movies such as Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! he will be soon seen in Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni�s biopic M.S. Dhoni. �india.com