Sushant Singh Rajput's police officer brother-in-law suspects foul play

Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play in the crime, it is reliably learnt on Monday.

He is seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

His sister lives in Chandigarh.

State officials said Singh has left for Mumbai soon he came to know about the suicide incident.

Expressing condolences, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said actor Rajput's death is an "irreparable loss" to not only the film industry but also for the entire society.

Sushant Singh Rajput became Bollywood star rising from the streets of Patna

Sushant had a deep connection with Bihar. Born in Patna, Sushant did his initial education at St Karen's High School in Patna. In the year 2001, he passed class X and went to Delhi for further studies. Today when his teachers came to know about his untimely passing, they simply could not believe it.

The actor rose into fame with his starring role in the television show "Pavitra Rishta" and made his debut into films with "Kai Po Che!" in 2013. He also starred in movies such as "Shuddh Desi Romance", "PK", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Sonchiriya". This next movie 'Dil Bechara' was scheduled for release on May 8 and got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sushant had visited his native village Badhra Kothi in Purnia, Bihar, about a year ago. He had also gone to Khagaria where people gave him a grand welcome. People here are also shocked on the news of his death.

Sushant also had a political connection in Bihar as he was a cousin of Neeraj Bablu, a former BJP MLA from Supaul.

–IANS