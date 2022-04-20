Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Family to Perform Last Rites in Mumbai Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will be performed on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle as his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna, the actor's spokesperson told PTI.

Sushant's family members, who had left from Patna this morning have reached Mumbai. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo, who is also a relative of Sushant, accompanied the bereaved father to the western metropolis and responded to queries from journalists before boarding the flight.

"We wanted to conduct the last rites Patna, but in view of the coronavirus outbreak, it may not be feasible. Hence, the rituals may be performed in Mumbai. We are shattered. He was so young and full of life, inspired others to realise their potential," Babloo told PTI.

Local newspapers also re-published photographs of Rajput's extended holiday in his home state, during which he spent time with family and childhood friends at his Patna residence, visited his ancestral village in Purnea district and went to Bablu's place.

The actor also had his "mundan" (tonsure) ceremony performed on the banks of the Ganges in Khagaria, in accordance with the wishes of his late mother, who belonged to the district.

"We were planning to get him married later this year," Bablu said wistfully and added that none in the family had any inkling that the actor was going through a turmoil, though he had begun to display a strong spiritual bent of mind of late.

"Ever since he acted in the movie 'Kedarnath', he seemed to have been mesmerised by the pilgrimage centre. He would keep looking for an opportunity to visit the place again. He was always spiritual, the orientation had grown stronger in recent times though," Bablu said.

The cousin's observations were in consonance with Rajput's last Instagram post, which is a week old but has gone viral on the social media following his demise, wherein he ruminated about the ephemeral nature of life while remembering his late mother, who died while he was still in school.

Bablu was also asked about the demands of a "CBI inquiry" into Rajput's death by some political leaders in the state, to which he replied, "At the moment, we are weighed down by the immensity of the tragedy. If, upon reaching Mumbai, we find any signs of foul play, then naturally we will try to ensure that the matter is probed thoroughly and justice is done."

As reported earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help.

As details about his final hours emerged, it has come to light that the last thing Sushant consumed before ending his life was a glass of juice on Sunday morning, at around 10. Then, he locked himself up in his bedroom, according to the India Today website.

He did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door by his domestic help, who then called neighbours. The police arrived shortly afterwards and broke into Sushant's flat around 12.30pm and found him hanging. The police have said there was no suicide note.

"Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. -DCP Pranay Ashok, Spokesperson Mumbai Police," a statement released by Mumbai Police on Sunday afternoon, read.

The actor's mortal remains were then taken to Cooper Hospital in the city for conducting postmortem.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.

News of Sushant's demise comes within days of the news of his manager Disha Salian's death.

(inputs from agencies)