Sushant Singh Rajput's friend arrested in drug case

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Siddharth Pithani, a roommate of Sushant Singh Rajput, in a drug case linked to the Bollywood actor's death last year, an official said on Friday.

Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad and brought to Mumbai, he said.



Pithani was Rajput's friend and was also staying with the late actor at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai, he said.

The alleged role of Pithani in the drug case, that emerged post the actors death, came to light during the NCB's investigation and hence he was arrested, the official said.

A team of the NCB, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, had launched a search for Pithani who was traced in Hyderabad, the official said.

Rajput (34) was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

—PTI