Sushant case: Bihar cops quiz ex-GF, actress Ankita Lokhande

Mumbai: The Bihar Police has recorded the statement of actress Ankita Lokhande, a former girlfriend of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sources said here on Friday.

A team of the Bihar Police - currently in Mumbai - went to Lokhande's residence late on Thursday and recorded her statement in the matter.

Earlier, among other things, she had claimed that Sushant informed her of alleged harassment by Rhea Chakraborty, his then companion.

The developments follow an FIR lodged by the late actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh in the last week of July, in which actress Rhea Chakraborty has also been named.

However, the Bihar Police, which arrived here earlier this week, have not been able to record the statement of Chakraborty.

Refuting the allegations against Chakraborty -- her lawyer Satish Maneshinde -- has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case registered against her in Patna to Mumbai.

