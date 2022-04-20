Sushant's passing is a mental health issue

The issue of mental health due to the coronavirus has also emerged rapidly in the country. Lockdown has changed people's habits but a large section is living amidst stress. This stress is about disease and future worries. People are at home to avoid corona but they are worried about this disease somewhere and it is present in some corner of the brain, due to which human thinking But not only the lockdown has a negative impact, people are also worried about the aftermath because many people are already facing employment, job, and financial crisis.

Sushant's departure seems more soaking because he was our age. But despite our age, we were on top of success. Where the struggle of career and life continues in our life, the struggle of their life may have been different. But, what in this era while the world is in the grip of a terrible epidemic. The situation in the country cannot be said to be very good. Even on that, the situation in some places is getting worse and worse. The future seems to be heading towards bottomless economic uncertainty. No one's stability is visible in life. The news is far from positive. Depressed in homes, depression is multiplied. In such a situation, being able to keep oneself normal is not less than a big challenge.

I am struggling with the big ups and downs of life and know that most young people like me have more or less the same condition. I too have suffered from depression. The servant does not even know about his livelihood. But, I have come out of it on my own without any medicine because it is a little easier for those who know the cause and prevention to get out. But most do not understand the symptoms and causes, then the treatment is delayed. The attitude of the fee society would also be such that you will not be declared sick, but will be declared insane. Then it becomes necessary to keep oneself away from any kind of negativity and there is also an appeal from the relatives to take care of their loved ones.

Loneliness is a great tragedy in itself. So try to save yourself from that loneliness. You have to learn to be content with what you have in life. You have to find your happiness within yourself with or without someone. A few moments are enough for any person to carry out an event like suicide so we all have to learn to deal with such moments. If you get a call from a friend, a relative, an acquaintance, don't ignore it. These may be the difficult moments of that person's life and his life could be saved by your talking.

In fact, with the onset of lockdown and its escalation, two types of issues are emerging. The first people are constantly living at home and in such cases, interpersonal relationships such as domestic violence and child custody disputes have increased, as everyone is cut off from their daily routine. The second problem is that people are worried about the situation after the lockdown, such as their financial situation and livelihood. Like many other diseases, this time to the lowest level people is affected.

The current situation and future worries are not only plaguing the poor but also those who come from rich families. Migrants working in other cities are worried about moving to their cities and villages. They are also afraid of not getting employment in the coming days. Even those who are going to reach their village are not getting familiar with the village. The villagers are looking at him with suspicion. People in the villages are being suspected that they are not infected somewhere. The mental fear that came with Corona makes the situation more or less the same in a big country like India. Even though most people are not mentally ill, there is a large segment that is concerned about the future. They are confused about their child's future.

However, stress is for everyone. Some have the stress of ending the lockdown, some have the stress of fixing the financial situation, some have the stress of moving around freely sooner rather than later. It can also be called collective stress. Psychiatrists say that people should use their time wisely to deal with situations like lockdown. According to him, books should be read on the subjects in which one is interested, positivity can also be felt from trees and plants in the house. At the same time, he says, one should ignore the negative things that come up on social media and WhatsApp and adopt the positive things. Psychiatrists say that people should keep themselves physically and mentally healthy so that when the time comes they are ready to face the challenge.