Sushant's Father Calls Rhea A 'Murderer'

New Delhi: K K Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput's father, alleged that Rhea Chakraborty is the 'murderer' of his son and has demanded her arrest.

'Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son Sushant for a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates,' Singh said in a video.

His statement came just a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau registered a case against Rhea and others in connection with Sushant's death.

The NCB registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, including Section 27 which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and 29 which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

According to the NCB, its current Director-General Rakesh Asthana has constituted a team from Delhi and Mumbai under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations K P S Malhotra, which will investigate the case.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission sent a notice to the Dr R N Cooper Hospital and the Mumbai police for allowing Rhea to enter the hospital mortuary and has sought details of the rule under which she was permitted to do so.

Sandip Shridhar, Rajput's chartered accountant, arrived at the Defence Research and Development Organisation guest house in Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai, where the Central Bureau of Investigation team investigating the actor's death case, is staying, for questioning on Wednesday, August 26.

An Enforcement Directorate team questioned Shridhar 'about the transactions regarding bank accounts of Rajput. The ED has recorded his statement and will question further if required,' an official had told ANI.

The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by K K Singh against Rhea and others in Patna on July 28.

On August 19, the Supreme Court asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.-ANI







