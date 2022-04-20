Susan Sarandon wants to see woman on the USD 20 bill

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon feels the new USD 20 bill should have a woman face unlike other currencies which are dominated by males. Sarandon, 68, helped propel the movement when she tweeted a photo of herself holding cash, reported E!Online. "I want to see a woman on the USD 20 bill. Post your own photo and join me by voting at womenon20s.Org #WomenOn20s," she wrote. The "Stepmom" star went on to retweet other ladies holding up their USD 20s and demanding (social) change, using a #BadBitchesUnite hashtag as she did so. Sarandon also retweeted social media users from other countries proudly holding bills and coins with women's faces on them. There are 15 potential candidates to be the new face of the USD 20, including Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, Margaret Sanger, Eleanor Roosevelt and Susan B Anthony. PTI