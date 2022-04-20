Suryakumar, Bumrah lead MI to 57-run win over RR

Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav (79 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) starred with bat and ball as MI scored 193/4 wkts in 20 overs and then dismissed RR for 136 in 18.1 overs.

Trent Boult struck with the second ball of the RR innings, swinging the ball away from Yashasvi Jaiswal and getting a nick off him as it flew to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. Bumrah then dismissed RR captain Steve Smith for six and Boult then sent back the dangerous Sanju Samson for a duck to reduce MI to 12/3 in the third over.

Mahipal Lomror and Jos Buttler then ensured that RR lost no more wickets in the powerplay. But the former was dismissed in the ninth over, thanks to a screamer of a catch from substitute fielder Anukul Roy.

Jos Buttler kept RR in the chase before he departed for another stunning catch, this time by Kieron Pollard in the 14th over. RR were 98/5 at the time and they crumbled in the next four overs.

Earlier, 30-year-old Suryakumar Yadav hit 11 fours and two sixes, one of which was off Jofra Archer after he was hit in the head by a bouncer off the previous delivery by the English bowler. He smashed 76 runs in just 38 balls to propel MI close to the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: MI 193/4 wkts in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out, Rohit Sharma 35; Shreyas Gopal 2/28) beat RR 136 all out in 18.1 overs (Jos Buttler 70, Jofra Archer 24; Jasprit Bumrah 4/20) by 57 runs

—IANS